TV highlights for Friday, Dec. 17: Holiday offerings keep on coming

Tonight’s TV highlights include plenty of holiday offerings:

Written by J.K. Rowling, the 2018 fantasy “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (6 p.m., Syfy) stars Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne.

The voices of Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson animate the 2016 critter comedy “Sing” (7 p.m., NBC). A sequel opens next week.

Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton host the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (7 p.m. CW).

After failing to land a coveted role in “The Nutcracker,” a spunky dancer conspires with an older mentor to put on a show of her own in the 2021 holiday comedy “Sugar Plum Twist” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A ranch owner falls for the single dad who rents her place for the holidays in the 2021 romance “Mistletoe in Montana” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The 2021 documentary “Rolling Like Thunder” (8 p.m., Showtime) explores the secretive and dangerous demimonde of graffiti artists who paint freight trains.

On “Live From Bradley Symphony Center” (8 p.m., PBS, Channel 10) the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs works by Ellington, Gershwin and Stravinsky. A half-hour special at 7:30 p.m. explores the reopening of the historic building.

Danny witnesses a murder on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

New on streamingA British country house comedy about celebrating the holidays amid environmental disaster, Hulu streams the science-fiction thriller “Mother/Android,” which cleverly grafts the story of the Nativity into its doomscape.

“Swan Song” stars Mahershala Ali as a husband and prospective father suddenly diagnosed with a terminal illness. To spare his wife and family grievous pain, he turns to a specialist (Glenn Close), who creates a perfectly healthy clone. “Song” streams on Apple TV+ and also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach.

An extended Latino family gathers for the holidays, with dysfunctions, fictions and affection in tow, in the new five-episode series “With Love,” streaming on Amazon Prime. If Hallmark made multicultural Christmas movies with transgender characters, it might look something like this.

