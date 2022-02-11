TV highlights for Friday, Feb. 11: 'Inventing Anna' an addicting series

Addictive, compelling, decadent and shot through with black humor, the new Netflix series "Inventing Anna" is not to be missed. Julia Garner ("Ozark") stars as Anna Delvey, a woman whose background is as mysterious as her accent.

For years, she had passed herself off as the daughter of a German tycoon, gliding through New York's high society. She posed as a woman on the brink of a large inheritance, which allowed her to pass as someone not yet able to cough up for her share of expensive meals, trips and hotel bills.

Told in flashbacks, Anna's story is painstakingly assembled by floundering magazine writer Vivian (Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"), who encounters Anna after her luck runs out and she's held in the Rikers Island jail pending trial.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in the 2022 romance "Marry Me," in theaters today and streaming on Peacock.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

2022 Winter Olympics events include skeleton, snowboarding, alpine skiing and short track (7 p.m., NBC) ; women's curling (7:05 p.m., CNBC) ; and women's biathlon (7:30 p.m., USA).

events include skeleton, snowboarding, alpine skiing and short track ; women's curling ; and women's biathlon Trivial pursuits on "Jeopardy! National College Championship" (7 p.m., ABC).

Improv comedy on two repeat episodes of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (8 and 8:30 p.m., CW).

Tensions grow between Frank and the mayor on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

After a decade or more in toga costume dramas and biblical epics, Charlton Heston starred in a string of dystopian science fiction cult classics, starting with the 1968 thriller "Planet of the Apes" (7 p.m., TCM) followed by "The Omega Man" (1971) and "Soylent Green" (1973).

