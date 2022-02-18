TV highlights for Friday, Feb. 18: 'Severance' debuts on Apple TV+

It's OK to be of two minds about "Severance" on Apple TV+. Directed by Ben Stiller, the slow-building thriller series is as stylish as it is contrived -- and is thoroughly rewarding in its own weird way.

Employees at the Lumon Corporation undergo something called the severance process, which essentially divides one's mind and personal memories. In the office, you have no cognizance of your life on the outside, and at "home" the process is reversed. This provides the ultimate solution to the work/life divide, and along the way opens doors to all kinds of nightmares.

Adam Scott plays Mark, a central character put in charge of orienting a new "severed" employee, Helly (Britt Lower). Things do not go well.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

2022 Winter Olympics events include bobsled, figure skating and freestyle skiing (7 p.m., NBC) , women's curling (7 p.m., CNBC) and freestyle skiing (7:30 p.m., USA).

events include bobsled, figure skating and freestyle skiing , women's curling and freestyle skiing Undergraduates compete on "Jeopardy! National College Championship" (7 p.m., ABC).

Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).

Frank receives a tempting offer on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

An emotionally detached model (Julie Christie) toys with the affection of two men (Dirk Bogarde and Laurence Harvey) in the stylish U.K. 1965 drama "Darling" (9 p.m., TCM).

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix begins streaming "The Cuphead Show!" a cartoon series hearkening back to the animation style and manic sensibilities of the 1930s, as seen in "Merrie Melodies."

begins streaming a cartoon series hearkening back to the animation style and manic sensibilities of the 1930s, as seen in "Merrie Melodies." Set in New York's club scene and comedy world, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" streams its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.

streams its fourth season on The contrived service comedy "Space Force," starring Steve Carell, returns for a second season on Netflix.

starring Steve Carell, returns for a second season on Also on Netflix, the latest film version of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" sees a gaggle of social media influencers stumbling into the remote Lone Star outpost where old Leatherface just happens to be hiding out.

