 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Friday, Feb. 18: 'Severance' debuts on Apple TV+

  • 0

It's OK to be of two minds about "Severance" on Apple TV+. Directed by Ben Stiller, the slow-building thriller series is as stylish as it is contrived -- and is thoroughly rewarding in its own weird way.

Employees at the Lumon Corporation undergo something called the severance process, which essentially divides one's mind and personal memories. In the office, you have no cognizance of your life on the outside, and at "home" the process is reversed. This provides the ultimate solution to the work/life divide, and along the way opens doors to all kinds of nightmares.

Adam Scott plays Mark, a central character put in charge of orienting a new "severed" employee, Helly (Britt Lower). Things do not go well. 

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2022 Winter Olympics events include bobsled, figure skating and freestyle skiing (7 p.m., NBC), women's curling (7 p.m., CNBC) and freestyle skiing (7:30 p.m., USA).
  • Undergraduates compete on "Jeopardy! National College Championship" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • Frank receives a tempting offer on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

People are also reading…

CULT CHOICE

An emotionally detached model (Julie Christie) toys with the affection of two men (Dirk Bogarde and Laurence Harvey) in the stylish U.K. 1965 drama "Darling" (9 p.m., TCM). 

NEW ON STREAMING

  • Netflix begins streaming "The Cuphead Show!" a cartoon series hearkening back to the animation style and manic sensibilities of the 1930s, as seen in "Merrie Melodies."
  • Set in New York's club scene and comedy world, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" streams its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.
  • The contrived service comedy "Space Force," starring Steve Carell, returns for a second season on Netflix.
  • Also on Netflix, the latest film version of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" sees a gaggle of social media influencers stumbling into the remote Lone Star outpost where old Leatherface just happens to be hiding out. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon renews ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ for fifth and final season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert