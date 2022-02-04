TV highlights for Friday, Feb. 4: 'Suspicion' begins on Apple tv+

‘Suspicion’ begins on Apple TV+

Uma Thurman stars in the new trans-Atlantic thriller “Suspicion,” streaming on Apple TV+. But if you blink during the series’ first two episodes, you just might miss her.

The story begins with a bang. A hapless youth wanders into the corridor of his hotel, listening to music on his earbuds, when four assailants wearing masks representing members of the royal family accost him. Katherine Newman (Thurman), the head of a global communications firm and controversial nominee to become ambassador to Britain, is also the youth’s mom — and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

“Suspicion” wants to hearken back to “24,” but lacks that series’ slick style and propulsive pacing.

Alan Ritchson (“Smallville”) stars as Jack Reacher in the eight-episode Amazon Prime Video series “Reacher,” based on “Killing Floor,” one of the wildly popular novels by Lee Child about an ex-military officer who travels from town to town, finding trouble and settling scores with his frequently used fists and head-butts.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS2022 Winter Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage repeats the Opening Ceremony from this morning.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in the 2019 thriller “Shaft” (7 p.m., TBS), a sequel to the 2000 version of “Shaft” (7:15 p.m., ShowX), a remake of the original from 1971.

Trapped in a house on “Celebrity Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS).

Art as a teaching tool on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW, rerun).

Danny consults a psychic on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

