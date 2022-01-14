TV highlights for Friday, Jan. 14: A new 'Macbeth' debuts on Apple TV+

A new ‘Macbeth’ debuts on Apple TV+

Chief among the day’s new and notable offerings is the 2021 epic “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” streaming on Apple TV+. Directed by Joel Coen, “Macbeth” is presented in austere black and white, with many scenes shrouded in mist as if recalled from a dream or memory.

Denzel Washington stars as Macbeth, who ascends to the Scottish throne egged on by his wife (Frances McDormand). Their besieged descent into paranoia needs no introduction from a mere television critic.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSAlyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) appears on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).

Labor woes on “Undercover Boss” (7 p.m., CBS).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

Business ideas on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

A change of habit on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

Jury tampering can be murder on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. CW).

Shoshana Bean performs Broadway tunes on “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (8 p.m., Showtime) aims to tie up loose ends left dangling at the end of the show’s seventh season.

An undercover assignment in Margaritaville on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMINGThe dark Netflix comedy “After Life” starring Ricky Gervais enters its third and final season. The series follows Tony Johnson (Gervais), a man distraught after the death of his beloved wife.

Tony perseveres, but on the condition that he not care about the feelings of others. He now comes to realize that consideration for others is not a failure but a fulfillment.

Amazon Prime updates a well-worn franchise with “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” a computer-generated cartoon comedy.

