TV highlights for Friday, Jan. 21: 'As We See It' debuts on Amazon Prime

Proof that comedy, or at least “dramedy,” can be found anywhere, “As We See It” debuts on Amazon Prime. Set in a group home for three young adults on the autism spectrum, each portrays a social helplessness, hopelessness and lack of empathy.

“As We See It” is smart enough to allow some of the charming aspects of its three main characters to emerge while at the same time continually reminding us just how much time and dedication it takes to nurture them through each baby step of socialization.

Don’t go looking for problems to be resolved quickly with hugs and lessons. At the same time, “See It” shows how developing an affection for “difficult” characters can be the most rewarding.

Tonight’s other highlightsThere’s a shakeup at the vitamin shop on “Undercover Boss” (7 p.m., CBS).

Jimmy Fallon hosts celebrity games on “That’s My Jam” (7 p.m., NBC).

Uplifting swimwear on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).

A homeless veteran is hard to find on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

News features on “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) and “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).

Every day is Arbor Day on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. CW).

Vital evidence stays in the confessional on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

Cult choiceRobert Blake plays a motorcycle cop on a Harley Davidson patrolling the biker and hippie scene in the 1973 thriller “Electra Glide in Blue” (7 p.m., TCM), featuring the music of the band Chicago and several of its members in minor roles.

New on streamingJeremy Irons plays Neville Chamberlain in the 2021 historical drama “Munich: The Edge of War,” streaming on Netflix. The film explores the politics that led to Chamberlain’s agreement with Adolf Hitler (Ulrich Matthes) in 1938.

Streaming television has no shortage of comfort food for viewers who grew up in the 1980s. The trend continues with a “new” edition of “Fraggle Rock,” streaming on Apple TV+.

The eight-part series “The Fix” looks at misconceptions about drug addiction and the “war on drugs” that resulted in mass incarceration without any significant drop in addiction or drug use. It streams on the Roku Channel.

