TV highlights for Friday, Jan. 7: NBA, ice skating and more Christmas on Hallmark

Tonight’s TV highlights include the NBA action, figure skating and a Hallmark Christmas movie:

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

The co-founders of a junk-hauling venture put their company under a stress test to see if it can withstand increased competition as “Undercover Boss” (7 p.m., CBS) returns for its 11th season.

U.S. figure skating championships: Ladies Free Skate (7 p.m., NBC) unfolds live from Nashville.

Facing the stress of a national gingerbread competition, a fetching pastry chef finds love in the 2017 romance “The Sweetest Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Singer Lizzo guest-judges on the 14th season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (7 p.m., VH1).

David Muir and Amy Robach co-host “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).

Female real estate agents keep it real on the new unscripted series “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” (8 p.m., OWN).

A narcotics shipment must be stopped on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

The gang returns to retrieve the box from the underwater cave as “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch” (9 p.m., Discovery) enters its second season.

New on streamingStreaming on Apple TV+, the children’s cartoon “El Deafo” is based on the bestselling and Newbery Honor-winning graphic novel memoir of the same name by Cece Bell, who also narrates.

Set in a world of characters who resemble rabbits in ways both awkward and cute, “El Deafo” follows young Cece, whose life as the youngest child in a big house in a pleasant neighborhood is utterly changed after a serious infection sends her to the hospital.

She recovers, but not without major hearing loss. Cece’s condition requires that she wear a series of hearing aids, each larger and bulkier than the last. In asking young viewers to see things, or rather hear things, from Cece’s perspective, “El Deafo” offers a rare lesson in empathy.

After a two-week theatrical engagement, Amazon Prime streams the 2021 coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar,” adapted from J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir about growing up on Long Island. Directed by George Clooney.

Now streaming on Netflix, “Hype House” profiles social media stars.

