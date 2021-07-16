TV highlights for Friday, July 16: 'Schmigadoon!' spoofs Broadway musicals

Apple TV+ invites viewers to get lost in "Schmigadoon!," a six-episode musical parody spread out over six episodes premiering on successive Fridays.

Cecily Strong ("SNL") and Keegan-Michael Key ("Key and Peele") star as Josh and Melissa, overworked doctors who go on a "relationship-building" hike. They come upon an enchanted bridge that leads them to the town that gives this show its name. There, they meet Mayor Menlove (Alan Cumming), the local minister (Fred Armisen) and his forbidding wife (Kristin Chenoweth), the town scold.

Much to Josh's agony, these folks break into song at the drop of a top hat. A leprechaun (Martin Short) informs them they cannot depart until they find "true love."

NEW ON STREAMING

Hulu streams "McCartney 3,2,1," a six-part docuseries featuring Beatle Paul McCartney in a music studio with legendary producer Rick Rubin. Shot in black and white, "3,2,1" doesn't leave the room and depends entirely on music, conversation and recollections to enchant us.