TV highlights for Friday, July 23: All Olympics, all the time

After a year of delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (6:30 p.m., NBC) begin. Tonight’s broadcast of the opening ceremonies, the lighting of the cauldron and parade of nations actually took place this morning. But what’s the difference of a few hours when you’re celebrating the official 2020 games taking place in 2021?

Expect some 7,000 hours of coverage on NBC and affiliated networks, including CNBC, the Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA. Peacock, NBC’s free streaming service, will also offer a wealth of Olympic events.

After last year, sports fans are probably accustomed to games played before empty stands. But the prospect of an opening ceremony taking place in a cavernous stadium devoid of people will certainly inspire comparisons to Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone.”

Many Olympic Games have been marred by tragedy. Remember the Olympic Games of 1916, 1940 or 1944? Of course you don’t, because the world was consumed by war during those summers. Cold War boycotts distorted the competition in 1980 and 1984. The 1972 games were the site of a murderous terrorist attack in the Olympic Village.