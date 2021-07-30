TV highlights for Friday, July 30: Apple TV+ series explores sound tech

Apple TV+ launches the fascinating docuseries “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson.”

The producer of Amy Winehouse and many others explores the impact of such technological innovations as Auto-Tune, the synthesizer, reverb, distortion and drum machines on pop music. Along the way, he interviews and literally plays along with artists from several generations, including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys and Charli XCX.

Each 30-minute installment is filled with insights about the intersection of science, math, technology and art. We learn how many female and marginalized artists took refuge in new technologies because traditional musical paths were denied them.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSSwimming events, track and field and beach volleyball events are showcased on 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage.

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

Eve visits friends in Philadelphia on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS).

Chefs adjust during the COVID downturn on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).