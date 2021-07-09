TV highlights for Friday, July 9: CBS 'steals' HGTV series idea

The “new” series “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS) is clearly “inspired” by HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU.” In both series, the famous and semi-famous offer a surprise home makeover as a way of paying back “the little people” who helped them back in the day.
Over the course of its short summer run, “Secret Celebrity Renovation” will showcase acts of gratitude from game show host Wayne Brady, singer and former “Idol” host Paula Abdul, singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina, NFL star and TV sports analyst Boomer Esiason, recording artist Eve, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”), Boston Rob Mariano (“Survivor”), NBA All-Star Chris Paul, singer and actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTampa Bay hosts Montreal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., NBC). Also streaming on Peacock.
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
A new student joins the posh prep school set on “Gossip Girl” (7 p.m. CW), recently exhumed for HBO Max. The 90-minute pilot will air as a special, but there are no plans for the CW to broadcast the rest of the series. So next Friday, it’s back to “Charmed.”
Stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France (7 p.m., NBCSN) rolls on.
The shameless seek the brainless on “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS).
Danny discovers his nephew’s dangerous undercover mission on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
NEW ON STREAMING“Black Widow” streams on Disney+ and arrives in theaters today as well. A sequel of sorts to some “Captain America” thing, it’s a Marvel movie remarkable for the number of interesting actors in its cast. They include Scarlett Johansson (“Lost in Translation”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”), William Hurt (“Altered States”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”).
CULT CHOICE
Robert Mitchum and Peter Boyle (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) star in the 1974 drama “The Friends of Eddie Coyle” (9 p.m., TCM), about an aging criminal who becomes an informant.