TV highlights for Friday, July 9: CBS 'steals' HGTV series idea

The “new” series “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS) is clearly “inspired” by HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU.” In both series, the famous and semi-famous offer a surprise home makeover as a way of paying back “the little people” who helped them back in the day.

Over the course of its short summer run, “Secret Celebrity Renovation” will showcase acts of gratitude from game show host Wayne Brady, singer and former “Idol” host Paula Abdul, singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina, NFL star and TV sports analyst Boomer Esiason, recording artist Eve, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”), Boston Rob Mariano (“Survivor”), NBA All-Star Chris Paul, singer and actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTampa Bay hosts Montreal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., NBC). Also streaming on Peacock.

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

A new student joins the posh prep school set on “Gossip Girl” (7 p.m. CW), recently exhumed for HBO Max. The 90-minute pilot will air as a special, but there are no plans for the CW to broadcast the rest of the series. So next Friday, it’s back to “Charmed.”