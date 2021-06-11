TV highlights for Friday, June 11: 'Minions' and 'Magnum'

Entering its second season on Hulu , “Love, Victor” stars Michael Cimino as a high school student and transplant to Atlanta whose life changes after he comes out to his family, friends and frenemies.

Streaming on Discovery+, the documentary “The Devil Made Me Do it” recalls an actual case of a man on trial for murder who used an explanation of Satanic possession as part of his defense. This case became part of the story that inspired the popular “Conjuring” films.