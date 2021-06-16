TV highlights for Friday, June 18: Juneteenth special airs on ABC

Originally celebrated in Galveston and long seen as a Texas or regional phenomenon, the Juneteenth holiday recalls June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed slaves of their emancipation, signed into law some two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.

The holiday has gathered more national resonance in recent years as more Americans commemorate events long swept under the rug of official history. "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special Event" (8 p.m., ABC) presents musical performances and an interview with former President Barack Obama.