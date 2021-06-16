TV highlights for Friday, June 18: Juneteenth special airs on ABC

Originally celebrated in Galveston and long seen as a Texas or regional phenomenon, the Juneteenth holiday recalls June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed slaves of their emancipation, signed into law some two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.
The holiday has gathered more national resonance in recent years as more Americans commemorate events long swept under the rug of official history. "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special Event" (8 p.m., ABC) presents musical performances and an interview with former President Barack Obama.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The 2021 U.S. Open golf championship (6 p.m., NBC).
- Luke Wilson hosts "Emergency Call" (7 p.m., ABC).
- A disturbing glance at the future on "Charmed" (7 p.m. CW).
- Fallon is all business on "Dynasty" (8 p.m. CW).
- In the documentary "Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer" (8 p.m., National Geographic), a historian recalls a racially motivated massacre in 1919 and points to evidence of other acts of terrorism.
- Scheduled on U.S. Olympic Trials (NBC): swimming (8 p.m.); track & field (9 p.m.).
- Department store designers create a marketing scavenger hunt in the 2020 romance "On the 12th Date of Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark). There are only 191 shopping days left until the holiday!
- Frank takes Baker's assault very personally on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- TCM anticipates a weekend of weddings and Father's Day with the 1991 remake of "Father of the Bride" (9:15 p.m., TCM), starring Steve Martin.
NEW ON STREAMING
- Set on the Italian Riviera, the Pixar animated feature "Luca" follows a young boy making the most of summer, the sun and the sea. Streaming today on Disney+.
- "Physical," streaming on Apple TV+, goes back to the 1980s to tell the story of Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), an attractive but deeply insecure mother and wife who transforms herself into an aerobics instructor and then a lifestyle guru star over the course of the 10-episode series.