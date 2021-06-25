 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Friday, June 25: Daytime Emmys and more Olympic trials
Tonight’s TV highlights include the Daytime Emmy Awards and women’s gymnastics:

Sheryl Underwood hosts the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards (7 p.m., CBS).

U.S. Olympic trials (7 p.m., NBC) features women’s gymnastics.

Luke Wilson hosts “Emergency Call” (7 p.m., ABC).

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates summer with selections by Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and more from the Schonbrunn Palace Gardens on “Great Performances” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

Frank confronts Jamie on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

“The Choe Show” (9 p.m., FX) allows controversial artist David Choe to interview and literally illustrate guests, including figures from the worlds of tattoo art and pornography.

New on streamingStreaming on Apple TV+, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” profiles cartoonist Charles Schulz, whose “Peanuts” comic strip has delighted readers since 1950. The film blends animated storytelling with live-action interviews.

Eager to become a mother, a woman falls under the control of a “baby doctor” with hidden motivations in the 2021 horror movie “False Positive,” streaming on Hulu. Starring and co-written by Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”).

Returning series include the detective thriller “Bosch” (Amazon Prime) and the animated comedy “Central Park” (Apple TV+).

Cult choiceSummer erupts in the 1993 coming-of-age comedy “Dazed and Confused” (7 p.m., IFC), set on the last day of school in 1976 Texas. Directed by Richard Linklater.

