TV highlights for Friday, June 4: Stephen King story on Apple TV+

Baffling and disturbing, Stephen King’s 2006 novel “Lisey’s Story” gets the miniseries treatment. Chilean director Pablo Larrain and producer J.J. Abrams are behind the eight-episode series, streaming on Apple TV+.

The strong cast reunites Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh, just seen together in Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window.”

“Lisey” combines dark musings on madness and the subconscious with a police procedural stemming from a violent stalker. Moore stars as Lisey Landon, the wife and widow of Scott Landon (Clive Owen), a best-selling author assassinated by a deranged fan. And that’s just the surface-level dread. Lisey is convinced that her late husband has left her a trail of clues to follow.

On Netflix, David Attenborough narrates “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet,” a sobering yet highly accessible look at the realities of climate change that are quickly becoming a threat to human survival. It concludes with a summary of ways that mankind can redress the damage, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

