TV highlights for Friday, June 4: Stephen King story on Apple TV+

Baffling and disturbing, Stephen King’s 2006 novel “Lisey’s Story” gets the miniseries treatment. Chilean director Pablo Larrain and producer J.J. Abrams are behind the eight-episode series, streaming on Apple TV+.
The strong cast reunites Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh, just seen together in Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window.”
“Lisey” combines dark musings on madness and the subconscious with a police procedural stemming from a violent stalker. Moore stars as Lisey Landon, the wife and widow of Scott Landon (Clive Owen), a best-selling author assassinated by a deranged fan. And that’s just the surface-level dread. Lisey is convinced that her late husband has left her a trail of clues to follow.
On Netflix, David Attenborough narrates “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet,” a sobering yet highly accessible look at the realities of climate change that are quickly becoming a threat to human survival. It concludes with a summary of ways that mankind can redress the damage, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTownsend attacks on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
On two helpings of “Magnum P.I.” (CBS, rerun): shot and AWOL (7 p.m.); secrets and lies (8 p.m.).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
Luke Wilson hosts “Emergency Call” (7 p.m., ABC).
A mysterious stranger appears on “Charmed” (7 p.m. CW).
New stories on “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) and “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
Trying some damage control on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
“Frozen in Time” (8 p.m., HGTV, rerun) follows renovators confronting a dwelling that’s been called “The 1961 House.”
Shadow play on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“The New York Times Presents” (9 p.m., FX) look at “Who Gets to Be an Influencer?”