Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Friday, March 11: '20/20' explores the world of a deadly cult

Tonight’s TV highlights include interviews with former cult members and Paralympics games coverage:

“20/20” (7 p.m., ABC) offers interviews with the members of the Heaven’s Gate cult, a group espousing a strange blend of Rapture mythology, UFO belief and New Age grift. Convinced that the approaching Hale-Bopp Comet heralded the end times, 39 members of the group committed suicide together on March 26, 1997. All wore identical Nikes.

2022 Paralympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage.

A franchise owner becomes an “Undercover Boss” (7 p.m., CBS).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

Sports fashions presented on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

A mother worries her son has become a terrorist on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

Frank’s estranged colleague is shot on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

Cult choiceJohn Houseman won a best supporting actor Oscar portraying a stern law professor in the 1973 drama “The Paper Chase” (9 p.m., TCM), starring Timothy Bottoms and Lindsay Wagner. A decade later, Houseman lent his voice to TV ads for the brokerage firm Smith Barney, lending an authoritative English rasp to the catchphrase, “They make money the old-fashioned way — they earn it.”

New on streamingSamuel L. Jackson stars in and produced the adaptation of the Walter Mosely novel “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” streaming on Apple TV+. Jackson plays the 93-year-old Grey, an elderly man suffering dementia, having outlived all his contemporaries and being cared for sporadically by his grandchildren and their cousins in the seedy Atlanta neighborhood where his squalid apartment has become a hoarder’s shrine to the past.

