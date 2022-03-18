TV highlights for Friday, March 18: Basketball and more on TV today

Today's TV highlights include plenty of college hoops action and a new "Undercover Boss":

First-round 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament games include Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State (11:15 a.m., CBS), Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke (6 p.m., CBS), Davidson vs. Michigan State (8:30 p.m., CBS) and Wisconsin vs. Colgate (8:50 p.m., TBS). Look for games airing on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

A black market in crime on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).

Product pitching on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

The rookie adjusts on "Charmed" (7 p.m. CW).

Every reality series features a "Celebrity" season, no matter how illogical. Hence, "Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition" (7 p.m., CNBC).

"Great Performances" (9 p.m., Channel 11, PBS) presents the "Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine." Alan Cumming hosts.

NEW ON STREAMING

An ambitious project, "Life & Beth" begins streaming on Hulu, starring Amy Schumer in the title role. Beth is first seen engaged in shallow chitchat with two prospective clients -- she's a saleswoman for a wine wholesaler.

Beth proceeds to a marketing pep rally where reps are encouraged to ring a bell for every big sale. She then goes home, where her longtime boyfriend sees a Peloton workout as preferable to sex with Beth. Then Beth embarks on a shopping trip with her mother, whose every word and gesture oozes disappointment.

It's a lot to pack in to a half-hour, but Schumer manages to pull it off with self-deprecating humor and physical bravery. She isn't glib, nor is she cynical or self-pitying. It takes a tragic event to force her to confront her feelings and life choices.

Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star in the Disney+ 2022 movie adaptation of "Cheaper by the Dozen." The 1948 novel also inspired a 1950 film starring Clifton Webb and a 2003 comedy starring Steve Martin.

