Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Friday, March 18: Basketball and more on TV today

Today's TV highlights include plenty of college hoops action and a new "Undercover Boss":

  • First-round 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament games include Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State (11:15 a.m., CBS), Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke (6 p.m., CBS), Davidson vs. Michigan State (8:30 p.m., CBS) and Wisconsin vs. Colgate (8:50 p.m., TBS). Look for games airing on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
  • A black market in crime on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Product pitching on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • The rookie adjusts on "Charmed" (7 p.m. CW).
  • Every reality series features a "Celebrity" season, no matter how illogical. Hence, "Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition" (7 p.m., CNBC).
  • "Great Performances" (9 p.m., Channel 11, PBS) presents the "Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine." Alan Cumming hosts.

NEW ON STREAMING

An ambitious project, "Life & Beth" begins streaming on Hulu, starring Amy Schumer in the title role. Beth is first seen engaged in shallow chitchat with two prospective clients -- she's a saleswoman for a wine wholesaler. 

Beth proceeds to a marketing pep rally where reps are encouraged to ring a bell for every big sale. She then goes home, where her longtime boyfriend sees a Peloton workout as preferable to sex with Beth. Then Beth embarks on a shopping trip with her mother, whose every word and gesture oozes disappointment.

It's a lot to pack in to a half-hour, but Schumer manages to pull it off with self-deprecating humor and physical bravery. She isn't glib, nor is she cynical or self-pitying. It takes a tragic event to force her to confront her feelings and life choices.

  • Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star in the Disney+ 2022 movie adaptation of "Cheaper by the Dozen." The 1948 novel also inspired a 1950 film starring Clifton Webb and a 2003 comedy starring Steve Martin.
