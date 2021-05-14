TV highlights for Friday, May 14: Six-part 'Pride' series starts on FX

FX launches “Pride” (7 p.m., FX), a six-part documentary following the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights and visibility. Presented chronologically, it takes a decade-by-decade approach, beginning with a look at gay culture in the years before Stonewall.
Vintage footage and talking heads commentary is complemented by cinematic re-enactments of often-forgotten moments, like when during the McCarthy era a U.S. senator shot himself in his office after D.C. police arrested his son on trumped-up charges of solicitation.
Tonight’s other highlightsGayle King hosts the special “The Queen Carries On” (7 p.m., CBS).
Pillow talk on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Blown cover puts an undercover officer in danger on the two-hour season finale of “Blue Bloods” (8 p.m., CBS).
Fallon’s big day on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
Cult choiceTerrorists seize a subway car and take hostages in the 1974 thriller “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (7 p.m., TCM) starring Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam and Hector Elizondo.
New on streaming Streaming today on Netflix, Ewan McGregor stars in the title role of the five-part series “Halston.” Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, this illuminates the life of the designer, who brought fashion to the masses while becoming synonymous with the glitter and excess of the Studio 54 era.
Now streaming on Spectrum on Demand, “The Bite” stars Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling as New York City brownstone neighbors whose lives unfold and intersect against a growing crisis that may portend the end of the world.
Also streaming on Netflix, the 2021 drama “The Woman in the Window” stars Amy Adams as an urban shut-in who may have witnessed a murder.
Blending gruesome historical fact with magical realism, the ambitious 10-part series “The Underground Railroad” begins streaming on Amazon Prime. Directed by Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and based on the 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead, “Railroad” is as ambitious as television gets. It sets out to illuminate history and spark a conversation about a past that so many seem bent on forgetting or distorting.