TV highlights for Friday, May 14: Six-part 'Pride' series starts on FX

FX launches “Pride” (7 p.m., FX), a six-part documentary following the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights and visibility. Presented chronologically, it takes a decade-by-decade approach, beginning with a look at gay culture in the years before Stonewall.

Vintage footage and talking heads commentary is complemented by cinematic re-enactments of often-forgotten moments, like when during the McCarthy era a U.S. senator shot himself in his office after D.C. police arrested his son on trumped-up charges of solicitation.

Tonight’s other highlightsGayle King hosts the special “The Queen Carries On” (7 p.m., CBS).

Pillow talk on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

Blown cover puts an undercover officer in danger on the two-hour season finale of “Blue Bloods” (8 p.m., CBS).

Fallon’s big day on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).

Cult choiceTerrorists seize a subway car and take hostages in the 1974 thriller “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (7 p.m., TCM) starring Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam and Hector Elizondo.