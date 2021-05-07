TV highlights for Friday, May 7: 'Shrill' is back for Season 3

Returning TV series include the debut today of the third and final season of "Shrill," streaming on Hulu. Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live") stars in this cringe comedy about Annie, an underpaid writer dealing with the judgments and slights about her abundant weight.
Her story has taken her from one immature boyfriend to another. A strong ensemble includes John Cameron Mitchell as her passive-aggressive boss.
- In a revolving door of reboots, "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS) concludes its third season as "Dynasty" (8 p.m. CW) begins season four.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Red targets Townsend on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- Improvisations on "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Baking without an oven on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Allergy season on "Charmed" (7 p.m., CW).
- New features on "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC) and "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- "Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents a London staging of Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage.
- Garrett's quote goes viral on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
- The Silicon Valley parody "Mythic Quest" returns for a second season, on Apple TV+.
- Netflix introduces "Jupiter's Legacy," a multi-generational superhero saga shot through with peculiar nods to American history and confusing attempts at turning adolescent fantasy into a meaningful drama.
- The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) are a good-looking couple who seem ready for a Viking cruise tour of European capitals with their other wealthy friends, but they just keep having to save humanity from destruction while waiting for the kids to wise up and pull their weight.