TV highlights for Friday, Nov. 12: Hallmark keeps the Christmas flicks coming

Tonight’s TV highlights include another Hallmark Christmas movie and a John Williams concert:

Opposites unpack on “Home Sweet Home” (7 p.m., NBC).

A neglected greeting card sparks a search for its sender in the 2021 romance “Open By Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The set of a conspiracy-spreading cable news show becomes a hostage scene on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night Smackdown” (7 p.m., Fox).

An online service for engaged couples on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

A journalist’s source vanishes on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

“Great Performances” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents a celebration of composer John Williams at Tanglewood.

Time to wise up on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMINGDisney+ streams the documentary “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” an extensive character study of the “Star Wars” bounty hunter.

In another Disney+ franchise expansion, Josh Gad returns to voice his snowman character in the animated special “Olaf Presents.”

Apple TV+ streams the dark comedy miniseries “The Shrink Next Door.”

A tale that takes decades to unfold, “Shrink” stars Will Ferrell as Marty Markowitz, the neurotic and easily cowed head of a garment center business. As the story begins in the early 1980s, a slight altercation with a customer sends Marty into a panic attack. His feisty but supportive sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) suggests he consult a therapist, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd).

As brash and glib as Marty is helpless, “Ike” helps his patient assert himself. It’s not giving too much away to reveal that Ike’s motivations are not entirely kind and that his goal is to take over Marty’s life and considerable fortune.

Ferrell is an old hand at playing the slowly awakening innocent, and Rudd is masterfully sleazy. But in many ways Phyllis, Hahn’s abrasive sister, is the most powerful character. Much like Jean Smart, Hahn seems to steal every show she’s in.

