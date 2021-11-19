TV highlights for Friday, Nov. 19: Revisiting Janet Jackson's scandal

Tonight’s TV highlights include a Janet Jackson profile and CBS crime shows:

A fraudster flees on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).

Uncommon household cleansers on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).

A friend falls under suspicion on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

After an assault, a nervous neighborhood clams up on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

“The New York Times Presents” (9 p.m., FX) investigation recalls the 2004 controversy over Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction.”

CULT CHOICENicolas Cage and nasty prisoners loom large in both “Con Air” (6 p.m., AMC) and “The Rock” (8:30 p.m., AMC).

NEW ON STREAMINGAmazon Prime has thrown considerable resources into making the eight-episode adaptation of “The Wheel of Time,” the sprawling fantasy series by Robert Jordan. Rosamund Pike leads a massive cast and is required to recite gobs of dialogue about destiny and fate and other portentous whatnot. Apparently, somebody may (or may not) be the reincarnation of a mythic hero sent to save (or destroy) the world.

Another impressive production, “The Great” returns to Hulu for a second season. Elle Fanning stars as Russia’s Catherine the Great. As the season begins, she’s knee-deep in an attempted coup against her incompetent husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult).

Apple TV+ launches the latest adaptation of “Harriet the Spy,” based on Louise Fitzhugh’s beloved 1964 children’s book. Beanie Feldstein voices Harriet, and Jane Lynch speaks for her beloved mentor and nanny.

Netflix streams “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” a musical semi-autobiography of the late composer Jonathan Larson (“Rent”), directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”).

Will Smith stars in the 2021 biopic “King Richard,” as the father and mentor of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. Streaming on HBO Max.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.