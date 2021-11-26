 Skip to main content
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Friday, Nov. 26: Busy night for holiday specials

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

The animated special “Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday night on CBS.

 CBS PHOTO

Holiday programming highlights tonight include:

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 animated special “Frosty the Snowman” (7 p.m., CBS).

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (7 p.m., NBC).

Fred Astaire narrates “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (7 p.m., ABC) from 1970.

Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion Christmas Magic 2021” (7 p.m. CW).

A singing duo reunites for the holidays in the 2021 romance “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Jonathan Winters and John Goodman provide voices in the animated sequel “Frosty Returns” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

A boy learns to share in the new animated special “Five More Sleeps ‘til Christmas” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Secret Santa gets complicated in another new holiday tale, “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” (8 p.m., NBC).

Skits from down the decades on “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” (8:30 p.m., NBC).

People are also reading…

A novelty record inspires a cartoon on “Grandma Got Run Over by A Reindeer” (8 p.m., CW).

A new litter rings in the season in the 2021 holiday romance “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” (9 p.m., Hallmark).

Cult choice A spoof on a docuseries, “How to With John Wilson” (9 p.m., HBO) enters its second season. In each segment, the titular host contemplates a different subject with downbeat commentary accompanied by clever shots of New York City streetscapes at their least glamorous. The overall effect wavers between clever and precious.

In this season opener, he wonders if he should give up the renter’s life and plunge into the city’s daunting real estate scene. It’s funny when we see some of the grungy places he’s rented over the years. The street outside of one illegal sublet was used as an exterior shot on a recent TV thriller (NBC’s “The Brave”) to depict a Syrian terrorist compound, an effect that was executed with “minimal set dressing.”

New on streamingJason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) has not been resting on his laurels. Recently heard in the ultraviolet Hulu cartoon “Hit-Monkey,” he appears in the 2021 drama “South of Heaven” streaming today on AMC+.

Here he stars as a recently released parolee out to help his girlfriend (Evangeline Lilly) through her terminal illness. But even these good intentions can’t keep him from a few “side jobs.”

Shot in Texas in March 2020, just before COVID shut down most movie production, “South of Heaven” had a limited recent release and received poor to middling reviews.

