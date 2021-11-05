TV highlights for Friday, Nov. 5: Celebrating 55 years of 'Star Trek'

He’s retreats to a vast compound, where he lives with his dog and a small android. As the story begins, he’s working on a more sentient robot that walks upright. This creature’s education and data upload are interrupted by the arrival of a deadly superstorm that sends Finch and his “family” on a road trip west in a high-tech Winnebago. It’s not giving away too much to reveal that Finch is feeling his health fail and that he’s created his new assistant to take care of his dog after he’s gone.