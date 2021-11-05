TV highlights for Friday, Nov. 5: Celebrating 55 years of 'Star Trek'

Tonight’s TV highlights include a celebration of “Star Trek” and more “History of Horror”:
City dwellers of contrasting lifestyles swap situations on “Home Sweet Home” (7 p.m., NBC).
A quarterback becomes a target on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).
More product pitching on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).
Cold feet can be deadly on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
“The Center Seat: 55 Years of ‘Star Trek’” (9 p.m., History), recalls the visionary Gene Rodenberry space epic and the role that Desilu executive Lucille Ball played in its creation.
Marriage woes for Jamie and Eddie on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (9 p.m., AMC) glances back at the theme of the mad scientist in the genre.
NEW ON STREAMINGStraddling the lines between poignant and peculiar, adult dystopia and a fable fit for children, “Finch” debuts on Apple TV+. Tom Hanks stars in the title role as a genius scientist and one of the few survivors of a solar storm that ripped up the Earth’s atmosphere, exposing all living things to gruesome radiation.
He’s retreats to a vast compound, where he lives with his dog and a small android. As the story begins, he’s working on a more sentient robot that walks upright. This creature’s education and data upload are interrupted by the arrival of a deadly superstorm that sends Finch and his “family” on a road trip west in a high-tech Winnebago. It’s not giving away too much to reveal that Finch is feeling his health fail and that he’s created his new assistant to take care of his dog after he’s gone.
Also on Apple TV+, Jack McBrayar (“30 Rock”) hosts “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” a gentle children’s show with lessons, hugs, songs and a vague sense of self-parody.
Returning streaming series include season three of “Dickinson” (Apple TV+); season five of “Big Mouth” (Netflix); “Narcos: Mexico” season three (Netflix); and season two of “Animaniacs” (Hulu).