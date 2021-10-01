TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 1: Horror film fun on AMC, Disney Channel

AMC premieres the third season of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (9 p.m., AMC). It kicks off with a look at horror sequels good and bad, and makes the case that some were much better than the originals. It cites the third “Nightmare on Elm Street” as the best of the durable franchise.

Among the more regrettable genres are “cute” horror films that soft-pedal terror for the juvenile set. The 2021 movie “Under Wraps” (7 p.m., Disney Channel) falls into this category. Bright and loud, it features precocious teens who try to help a goofy, friendly mummy return to its crypt.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSWhoopi Goldberg hosts “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World” (7 p.m., ABC).

Hondo licks his wounds on the season five premiere of “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).

Illusionists audition on the eighth season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).

A young man’s three possible fates are explored on “Ordinary Joe” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Rival gangs target a single mom as season four of “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS) kicks off.