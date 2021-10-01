TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 1: Horror film fun on AMC, Disney Channel

AMC premieres the third season of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (9 p.m., AMC). It kicks off with a look at horror sequels good and bad, and makes the case that some were much better than the originals. It cites the third “Nightmare on Elm Street” as the best of the durable franchise.
Among the more regrettable genres are “cute” horror films that soft-pedal terror for the juvenile set. The 2021 movie “Under Wraps” (7 p.m., Disney Channel) falls into this category. Bright and loud, it features precocious teens who try to help a goofy, friendly mummy return to its crypt.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSWhoopi Goldberg hosts “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World” (7 p.m., ABC).
Hondo licks his wounds on the season five premiere of “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).
Illusionists audition on the eighth season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).
A young man’s three possible fates are explored on “Ordinary Joe” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Rival gangs target a single mom as season four of “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS) kicks off.
Blake’s campaign goes on the defense on the season finale of “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
A desperate Danny consults a psychic on the season 12 premiere of “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
“The Graham Norton Show” (10 p.m., BBC America) enters its 29th season with guests Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Ed Sheeran.
NEW ON STREAMINGBeginning today, Netflix streams all nine seasons of “Seinfeld.”
Are fans of “The Sopranos” hotly anticipating the movie prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” or dreading it? Streaming today on HBO Max, “Saints” is playing in theaters, too, and was not made available to this television critic. Look for the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, playing a younger version of Tony Soprano growing up in northern New Jersey during the tumult of the 1960s.
The subscriber streaming service Fox Nation offers a new variation on “Cops,” which first premiered on the Fox network in 1989. Geraldo Rivera hosts.