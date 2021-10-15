TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 15: New 'Home' show and baseball tonight

New ‘Home’ show and baseball tonight
Tonight’s TV highlights include baseball and a new series on NBC:
Families from diverse backgrounds swap houses to discover both differences and similarities on the new series “Home Sweet Home” (7 p.m., NBC).
Baseball action heats up as the American League Championship Series (7 p.m., Fox) begins.
Under new management on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).
Meat and greets on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).
Undercover at a country club on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
Frozen hearts never thaw on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. CW).
“Passion Play: Russell Westbrook” (8 p.m., Showtime) profiles the nine-time NBA All-Star.
Frank considers a career move on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
Amazon Prime launches the eight-part adaptation of the 1997 shocker “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” updated for the era of smartphones and social media.
Netflix streams the third season of the disturbing stalker/killer series “You.”
Directed by Todd Haynes, the documentary “The Velvet Underground” captures much more than the history of a band. Streaming today on Apple TV+, the film interviews surviving founding members John Cale and Maureen Tucker and includes a wealth of interviews and footage.
Haynes evokes the period of the early 1960s with a persistent use of a split screen, juxtaposing contemporary reflection with footage of underground movies and artist’s “happenings.”