TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 22: Horror films and Hallmark Christmas

Tonight’s TV highlights include a Hallmark Christmas movie and “History of Horror”:
Carnivores and vegetarians share a roof on “Home Sweet Home” (7 p.m., NBC).
Christmas and Arbor Day join forces in the 2021 romance “You, Me & the Christmas Trees” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
A social media app promotes vigilantes on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).
Product pitching on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).
A teen’s demise sparks concern on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
Defrosting the Frozen Hearts Killer on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. CW).
“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (9 p.m., AMC) looks at how movies present apocalyptic horror, zombie-related and otherwise. Films range from “The Omega Man” to “World War Z.”
Jamie faces resentment on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICEHonor Blackman (“Goldfinger”) portrays the goddess Hera in the 1963 adventure “Jason and the Argonauts” (7 p.m., TCM).
NEW ON STREAMINGCrop failures, power outages, crumbling infrastructure and public panic: It’s not today’s headlines, but the prelude to “Invasion,” a 10-part thriller series streaming on Apple TV+. Three episodes arrive today and the next seven unfold on a weekly basis, relating the story of an alien invasion from various perspectives.
On a similar cosmic theme, the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” streams on HBO Max on the same day it arrives in movie theaters.
Netflix‘s mythic mind-bender “Locke & Key” streams its second season.
Also on Netflix, the reality series “Roaring Twenties” follows young people looking for love in Austin, Texas.