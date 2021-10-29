TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 29: Celebrating grisly holiday films

Just in time for the Christmas season, “Eli Roth’s History of Horror (9 p.m., AMC) rounds up grisly films with a holiday theme.

Filled with interviews and a wealth of clips from five decades of demented entertainment, this holiday “History” oozes with a certain knowing fandom. Films examined include “Black Christmas,” “Krampus,” “Silent Night, Deadly Night,” “My Bloody Valentine,” “April Fool’s Day” and “Happy Death Day.” Many contain revenge themes about outcasts getting back at the snobs and yuppies who shunned them.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSOpposites distract on “Home Sweet Home” (7 p.m., NBC).

The Astros and Braves meet in Game 3 of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).

A busy musical director returns to North Carolina in the 2021 romance “Christmas in Harmony” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A sentencing gives Erin pause on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICEVincent Price and Joseph Cotten star in the 1971 U.K. comedy/shocker “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” (7 p.m., TCM).