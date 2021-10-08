TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 8: TCM airs vintage TV special

TCM departs from its classic-film format to broadcast “Movin’ With Nancy” (7 p.m., TCM), featuring singers Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Lee Hazelwood.
Unlike most TCM fare that consists of vintage films or documentaries about performers and filmmakers, this is classic network TV from the “Wonder Years” era. It will be presented with its original commercials.
The special was innovative in shooting its musical performances in locations around Los Angeles.
Tonight’s other highlightsA mission takes Hondo south of the border on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
The water turns red with a possible superfood on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
A working stiff on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
A corpse crashes the harvest carnival on the season premiere of “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. CW).
Raised by an artist, a lonely girl chats with her deceased mother in the 2021 shocker “Separation” (8 p.m., Syfy).
An arrest goes viral on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
Disney+ streams “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” the felt gang’s first Halloween movie/special.
Hulu streams the ABC news documentary “Jacinta,” a tale of generations of dysfunction, violence and addiction. We first meet the film’s subject in home videos, where she’s an adorable child. Fast-forward to Jacinta in her late 20s, about to finish her latest stint in prison, where her mother also resides and frets about her daughter’s return to the streets, and to the needle.