TV highlights for Friday, Sept. 10: TV remembers 9/11 attacks

Tonight’s highlights include programs focusing on 9/11, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks:
Stories of tragedy and toughness on “9/11: Always Remember” (7 p.m., ABC).
Agents recall efforts to warn Washington about an imminent al-Qaida threat on “The CIA: Race Against Time — The True Story of the CIA and 9/11” (7 p.m., CBS).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
A race against the clock on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m. CW).
The news program “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls 9/11.
Blake’s Senate quest requires unusual alliances on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
Garrett stands by his unpopular remarks on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
CULT CHOICEIn search of her missing sister, a young woman (Kim Hunter) stumbles upon a cult of Greenwich Village Satanists in the 1943 shocker “The Seventh Victim” (7 p.m., TCM). Look for Hugh Beaumont (“Leave It to Beaver”) in the cast.
NEW ON STREAMINGIt’s a bittersweet moment for fans of “Lucifer.” The devilish drama series returns to Netflix for 10 new episodes, but it’s the final season — for real this time.
The addictive four-part docuseries “LuLaRich” examines the explosive growth and spectacular implosion of the LuLaRoe clothing line, best known for its colorful leggings and its mom-to-mom marketing army. “LuLaRich” streams on Amazon Prime.
Apple TV+ streams “Come From Away,” a Canadian musical inspired by true tales of hospitality and kindness toward passengers stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11.