TV highlights for Friday, Sept. 10: TV remembers 9/11 attacks

Tonight’s highlights include programs focusing on 9/11, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks:

Stories of tragedy and toughness on “9/11: Always Remember” (7 p.m., ABC).

Agents recall efforts to warn Washington about an imminent al-Qaida threat on “The CIA: Race Against Time — The True Story of the CIA and 9/11” (7 p.m., CBS).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

A race against the clock on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m. CW).

The news program “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls 9/11.

Blake’s Senate quest requires unusual alliances on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).

Garrett stands by his unpopular remarks on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICEIn search of her missing sister, a young woman (Kim Hunter) stumbles upon a cult of Greenwich Village Satanists in the 1943 shocker “The Seventh Victim” (7 p.m., TCM). Look for Hugh Beaumont (“Leave It to Beaver”) in the cast.