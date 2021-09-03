TV Highlights for Friday, Sept. 3: Showtime film profiles Rick James

The best documentaries tell you things you didn’t know about their subjects. “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” (8 p.m., Showtime) more than qualifies.
Offering a wealth of contemporary interviews, period footage and original animation to visualize undocumented moments, “Fury” will inspire old fans to dust off their vinyl and young fans to edit their Spotify playlists.
“Fury” is nearly two hours long. Sadly, entirely too much is devoted to James’ self-inflicted demons, his abuse of women and cocaine, time behind bars and early death in 2004.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSBoomer Esiason helps a mentor on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
An athletic headband with a jolt on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).
A new piece to the puzzle on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m. CW).
Home videos on “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” (8 p.m., CBS).
Suspicious minds on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
“Great Performances” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Yannick Nezet-Seguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera.
A prime time “CBS News Sunday Morning” (9 p.m., CBS), helps announce a new name, studio and “brand” for the morning series.
CULT CHOICERobert Redford and the late George Segal star in the 1972 caper comedy “The Hot Rock” (9 p.m., TCM).
NEW ON STREAMING
Camila Cabello stars in a modern take on “Cinderella,” streaming on Amazon Prime.
“The D’Amelio Show” streams on Hulu, following a family transformed by TikTok fame.