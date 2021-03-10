TV Highlights for March 10: Fox adds new game show tonight

Streaming today on Netflix, "Marriage or Mortgage" is so contrived it just might catch on. In each episode, a young(ish) couple must decide if they want to blow their modest nest egg on a big wedding or do the sensible thing and put that money toward a down payment on their first house. To help them decide (or torment them with choices), a real estate agent and a wedding planner "fight" for their money.

The first episode concerns a pair who just relocated to Nashville. The bride has been to too many weddings not to reciprocate for her friends and family, and the groom works in the hospitality business, so the dice seem pretty loaded from the outset. What follows is a tour of Music City wedding venues, food trucks, bars, beer gardens and wedding trolleys, followed by a pretty hard sell of homes, backyards, closets and vast kitchens, all within their price range.

Episode 2 moves on to Memphis, where Graceland-themed weddings are the thing.

"Marriage" does such a good job of selling its locations, you can overlook its contrivances. And its emotional void. At times it seems like "Father of the Bride" without the father. Or for that matter, any family or friends at all.

