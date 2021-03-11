TV Highlights for March 11: ABC gets back to its normal Thursday schedule

After production was disrupted by quarantine, ABC reassembles its Thursday night lineup.
COVID-19 and its attendant complications are evident on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC), as Maggie is forced to give up her Oxford experience and return home.
Meanwhile, “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC) return with that most traditional of events, a crossover story blending casts. Given so many linked and franchised series, from “NCIS” to “FBI” and Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” trio, I’m surprised these don’t occur every week. Or at least more often.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The 2019 theatrical release “Downton Abbey” (7 p.m., HBO) brought back cast, costumes and locations from a TV favorite. Nobody remembered to devise a credible plot. But for diehard fans, that didn’t matter.
Taking a stab at college social life on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).
Secrets, likes and customer service on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC).
Variations on a burger theme on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
A medical history road trip on “B Positive” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
Hurt feelings on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS).
A vanishing student body must be replaced on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW).
Daniel’s absence proves informative on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).
Vanessa doesn’t (want to) feel her age on “Last Man Standing” (8:30 p.m., Fox).
Colonoscopy prep on “The Unicorn” (8:30 p.m., CBS).
A killer with a medical degree traps our heroine in a hospital on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS).
The FXX series “Cake” (9 p.m., FXX) starts its fourth season. “Cake” is a kind of sketch/variety series heavy on cartoons running less than five minutes. There is live-action comedy as well. A vague theme holds seasons together, but the spirit is very much one-darned-thing-after-another.
CULT CHOICE
The clash of accents and regional stereotypes looms large in the 1992 comedy “My Cousin Vinny” (9 p.m., Paramount) starring Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei and Fred Gwynne in his last screen role.