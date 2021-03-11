TV Highlights for March 11: ABC gets back to its normal Thursday schedule

After production was disrupted by quarantine, ABC reassembles its Thursday night lineup.

COVID-19 and its attendant complications are evident on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC), as Maggie is forced to give up her Oxford experience and return home.

Meanwhile, “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC) return with that most traditional of events, a crossover story blending casts. Given so many linked and franchised series, from “NCIS” to “FBI” and Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” trio, I’m surprised these don’t occur every week. Or at least more often.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The 2019 theatrical release “Downton Abbey” (7 p.m., HBO) brought back cast, costumes and locations from a TV favorite. Nobody remembered to devise a credible plot. But for diehard fans, that didn’t matter.

Taking a stab at college social life on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Secrets, likes and customer service on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC).

Variations on a burger theme on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).