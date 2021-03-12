TV Highlights for March 12: CBS airs Oprah special again

Tonight’s TV highlights include:
Espionage can be torture on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
CBS repeats Sunday’s interview “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” (7 p.m., CBS).
A kinder, gentler sausage on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (7 p.m. CW), followed by a repeat episode (7:30 p.m.).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up Danny Torrance in the 2019 shocker “Doctor Sleep” (7 p.m., Cinemax), based on Stephen King’s novel, a sequel to “The Shining.”
News stories on “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) and “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW).
Curb appeal on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICETurner Classic Movies unspools three masterpieces released months apart at the very beginning of American involvement in World War II: “The Maltese Falcon” (7 p.m., TCM); “Casablanca” (9 p.m., TCM) and “Citizen Kane” (11 p.m., TCM).
NEW ON STREAMINGStreaming on Hulu, the special “Kid 90” is an edited compilation of actress Soleil Moon Frye’s personal videotapes. It shows her with her pals, fellow child actors including David Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Harold Hunter, Justin Pierce, Danny Boy O’Connor, Jenny Lewis and Jonathan Brandis.
A controlling mother (Jennifer Garner) gives her kids 24 hours to set the agenda in the 2021 comedy “Yes Day,” streaming on Netflix.
Streaming on Disney+, the 2021 documentary “Own the Room” follows five business students from all over the world competing in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.