TV Highlights for March 12: CBS airs Oprah special again

NEW ON STREAMINGStreaming on Hulu, the special “Kid 90” is an edited compilation of actress Soleil Moon Frye’s personal videotapes. It shows her with her pals, fellow child actors including David Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Harold Hunter, Justin Pierce, Danny Boy O’Connor, Jenny Lewis and Jonathan Brandis.

A controlling mother (Jennifer Garner) gives her kids 24 hours to set the agenda in the 2021 comedy “Yes Day,” streaming on Netflix.

Streaming on Disney+, the 2021 documentary “Own the Room” follows five business students from all over the world competing in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0