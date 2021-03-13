TV Highlights for March 13: Lifetime movie is on 'Fire'

Based on a novel by Ann Rule and inspired by actual events, “A House on Fire” (7 p.m., Lifetime) stars Stephanie March (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) as Dr. Debora Green, a successful doctor said to have a genius IQ, married to another physician.

Leading what everyone considers to be an enviable life in an upscale suburb, Debora becomes increasingly fixated on her uneasiness around strangers and her jealousy of her husband’s success and social graces. After coming to suspect her husband of infidelity, her nervous nature devolves into full-blown mental illness, leading to headlines about (a spoiler alert only if you don’t read the movie’s title) arson, incarceration and the destruction of her family.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSKenan Thompson, star of “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan,” hosts “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021” (6:30 p.m., Nickelodeon), a festival of promotion and self-regard for the network and a raft of celebrities appearing in movies and series in 2021. Among too many others to list, look for performances by Justin Bieber.

A sudden electrocution casts suspicions on two researchers known for their ghastly experiments in the period favorite “Murdoch Mysteries” (6 p.m., Ovation), set in post-Victorian Toronto.