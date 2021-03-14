TV Highlights for March 14: Grammy Awards and Tucci in Italy

Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (7 p.m., CBS). Look for appearance by and performances from Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

We’ve been assured that artists performing together will do so at a suitable distance. Welcome to celebrations in 2021!

Our host returns to his old home in Tuscany on “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN). While the “Searching” in the title implies a degree of curiosity, this series has largely been an exercise in celebrity self-satisfaction.

A lot of people like this series, and the scenery is gorgeous. But too often, Tucci substitutes personal nostalgia for exploration. Every time he cites a restaurant he’s already been to or a place he used to live, I hear Dana Carvey’s Church Lady’s voice saying, “Isn’t that special?”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS