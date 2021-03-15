TV Highlights for March 15: 'America's Most Wanted' is back on the beat

“America’s Most Wanted” (8 p.m., Fox) returns to its original network. The nonfiction series was part of the network’s early years, along with “Cops” and “The Simpsons.” Hosted with unstinting seriousness by John Walsh, it presented tales of heinous crimes and perpetrators on the run. Over its long run on both Fox and Lifetime, it succeeded in getting viewers to turn in neighbors and strangers they suspected of being the fugitives under discussion.