TV Highlights for March 15: 'America's Most Wanted' is back on the beat

“America’s Most Wanted” (8 p.m., Fox) returns to its original network. The nonfiction series was part of the network’s early years, along with “Cops” and “The Simpsons.” Hosted with unstinting seriousness by John Walsh, it presented tales of heinous crimes and perpetrators on the run. Over its long run on both Fox and Lifetime, it succeeded in getting viewers to turn in neighbors and strangers they suspected of being the fugitives under discussion.
It returns tonight with host Elizabeth Vargas, sporting its original toll-free hotline: 1-800-CRIME-TV (274-6388).
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A treehouse misunderstanding on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
A last-minute complication threatens to stain the rose-petaled path to Matt’s happiness on the season finale of “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC). A reunion and recap follow (9 p.m., ABC).
Hen glances back on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
Jilted by an older woman, a swaggering servant seduces her daughter in the 2020 shocker “Pool Boy Nightmare” (7 p.m., LMN).
A patient named Susan presents a sad but familiar trajectory from personal injury to OxyContin prescription to heroin addiction and “Intervention” (8 p.m., A&E).
Eyewitness testimony comes under scrutiny on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS).
A son’s allegation leads to Mom’s exhumation on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
A space brick illuminates an earthly secret on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC).
Host Sunny Anderson oversees a Peeps-centric parade of holiday confections on “Easter Basket Challenge” (9 p.m., Food).