TV Highlights for March 17: TV goes green for St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day. Let the Hollywood Irish stereotypes loose for the day!

A leprechaun follows two Americans who stole his pot of gold all the way to the American South where, together, they take on local politics and challenge a racist senator (Keenan Wynn) in the 1968 musical "Finian's Rainbow" (4:30 p.m., TCM), directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Fred Astaire, Petula Clark and Tommy Steele.

No St. Patrick's Day is complete without "The Quiet Man" (7 p.m., TCM), director John Ford's ode to his home country. An Irish-American boxer (John Wayne) goes 15 rounds with a local lass (Maureen O'Hara) when he returns to the old sod to inherit some family property.

And Warwick Davis brings demonic energy to the 1993 shocker "Leprechaun" (7 p.m., Syfy), a film also known for a pre-"Friends" role for Jennifer Aniston.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

More celebs in disguise on "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox).

Manning reaches out to a mother in need on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).

A dramatic announcement inspires the gang to take stock on "Riverdale" (7 p.m., CW).

Wayne Brady hosts "Game of Talents" (8 p.m., Fox).

The gang tries to exorcise a ghost's hold on George on "Nancy Drew" (8 p.m., CW).

Common hosts "A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change" (8 p.m., CBS).

A blow to the noggin on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).

A disenchanted artist falls for her model in the 2019 romance "A Brush With Love" (8 p.m., Hallmark).

Murder at the corner shop on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).

Women believe they've been swindled by their psychics on "The Con" (9 p.m., ABC).

Syfy launches the late-night cartoon satire "The Pole" (10:15 p.m., Syfy). Bobby Moynihan lends his voice to Saint Nick, a happy but hedonistic Santa Claus who presides over a bitterly divided kingdom of elves.

