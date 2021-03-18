TV Highlights for March 18: TCM 'reframes' classic films

TCM continues its “Reframed” series, running Thursday nights in March. It invites critics and scholars to discuss classic films with elements that can seem racist, offensive and jarring to contemporary audiences.

Released in 1956, “The Searchers” (7 p.m., TCM) remains one of the most influential epics of all time. Contemporary viewers chafe at John Wayne’s character’s overt hatred for Native Americans. But his behavior is hardly celebrated. He’s so consumed with bile that the film ends with a classic framing shot, literally closing the door on his doomed character.

Celebrated as a love letter to New York, the 1961 adaptation of Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (9:15 p.m., TCM) has long been criticized for the casting of Mickey Rooney as a blatant Japanese stereotype. Even contemporary reviews suggested that the over-the-top Mr. Yunioshi performance was obvious and offensive.

Tonight’s other highlightsOn two helpings of “Superstore” (NBC): clearing the heir (7 p.m.) and depositions for a lawsuit (7:30 p.m., rerun).

James and Liam hit the road on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).