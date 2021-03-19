TV Highlights for March 19: College hoops on several channels

Nothing underscored the severity of the 2020 pandemic like the cancellation of March Madness. Perhaps the return of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament (6 and 6:30 p.m., CBS; 5:15 and 8:10 p.m., TBS; 5:15 and 8:50 p.m., TNT; 6 and 8:45 p.m., TRU) offers a glimpse of better times to come.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSElizabeth seeks vengeance on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Snack food for thought on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).
After decades as consumers, homeowners on “Everything But the House” (HGTV) try to auction off as many possessions as possible to fund various projects, including travel (8 p.m.) and charities (8:30 p.m.).
An escaped prisoner (Robert Redford) rendezvouses with his wife (Jane Fonda) in a corrupt Texas town ruled by a dictatorial sheriff (Marlon Brando) in the 1966 noir thriller “The Chase” (8:30 p.m., TCM). A game supporting cast includes E.G. Marshall, Angie Dickinson, Robert Duvall and Miriam Hopkins.
NEW ON STREAMINGViewers in search of hugs, predictable formula and twangs might enjoy “Country Comfort,” streaming today on Netflix. Katharine McPhee (“American Idol”) stars as a floundering country singer who stumbles into a job as a nanny for a widower (Eddie Cibrian) and his five precocious children.
Disney+ expands its Marvel offerings with the new series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” spun off from the 2019 comic-book movie “Avengers: Endgame.”
Streaming on Apple TV+, “Calls” is like nothing you’ve ever seen. And yet, there isn’t much to see. An anthology series of short, cosmic tales, “Calls” unfolds as simply a series of phone calls. We’re shown nothing but the caller’s name and a written transcription of his or her words, accompanied by startling graphic images.
The lack of traditional dramatic presentation focuses our attention on the tortured conversations describing events right out of “The Twilight Zone” or other ghost stories. These “Calls” are brief but intense, clocking in at 14 or 19 minutes or so.