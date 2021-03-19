TV Highlights for March 19: College hoops on several channels

Nothing underscored the severity of the 2020 pandemic like the cancellation of March Madness. Perhaps the return of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament (6 and 6:30 p.m., CBS; 5:15 and 8:10 p.m., TBS; 5:15 and 8:50 p.m., TNT; 6 and 8:45 p.m., TRU) offers a glimpse of better times to come.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSElizabeth seeks vengeance on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Snack food for thought on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).

After decades as consumers, homeowners on “Everything But the House” (HGTV) try to auction off as many possessions as possible to fund various projects, including travel (8 p.m.) and charities (8:30 p.m.).

An escaped prisoner (Robert Redford) rendezvouses with his wife (Jane Fonda) in a corrupt Texas town ruled by a dictatorial sheriff (Marlon Brando) in the 1966 noir thriller “The Chase” (8:30 p.m., TCM). A game supporting cast includes E.G. Marshall, Angie Dickinson, Robert Duvall and Miriam Hopkins.