TV Highlights for March 2: "Soul of a Nation" on ABC

ABC will dedicate six Tuesday nights to “Soul of a Nation” (9 p.m., ABC), a docuseries focused on the Black American experience. Covering history and recent events, sports and music, celebrities and activism, triumphs and calls for recognition and reparations, “Soul” is hosted by Sterling K. Brown.

Among those interviewed are Harry Dunn, an officer present at the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, an event that he feels — as do many — was fueled by an extremism very much in the tradition of white supremacy.

It’s a bit sobering that a series like “Soul of a Nation” is presented as both necessary and innovative. At the same time, it’s refreshing to see a network news division unleashed on a subject more significant than “true crime” and celebrities.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A veteran’s trauma on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Sloane’s past resurfaces on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).

Radical efforts to put speed back in Barry’s step go badly on the seventh season premiere of “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW).