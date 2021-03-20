TV Highlights for March 20: 'Drama Club' debuts on Nickelodeon

Live-action series on Nickelodeon and Disney tend to focus on the precocious, like most, if not all, series about teens and tweens. The new series "Drama Club" (7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon) makes natural use of all that youthful energy, focusing on stage-struck young high schoolers who are at the same time nervous and eager to perform.
Nerds to their classmates, they don't seem to care how others view them — they're too busy rehearsing their lines for their next production. Even if the last one only sold 20 tickets for a theater that seats 750.
In the opener, the choreographer's injury sparks a crisis that has the thespians turning to an unlikely source: a jock.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament (6 and 8:30 p.m., CBS; 5:15 and 8:10 p.m., TBS; 6:15 and 8:50 p.m., TNT; 6 and 8:45 p.m., Tru) continues with First Round games.
- After her grandmother's death, a bayou beauty goes to New Orleans in search of her estranged father in the 2021 shocker "V.C. Andrews' Ruby" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A photographer gets misty around her hunky tour guide in the 2021 romance "Chasing Waterfalls" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- "The Human Cost of COVID" (8 p.m., CNN) visits Dalton, Ga., where the pandemic has struck one citizen in seven.
- The target of a serial predator (Amanda Seyfried) springs into action when he targets her sister in the 2012 thriller "Gone" (8 p.m., HBO Signature).
- The animated cosmic spoof "Final Space" (9:30 p.m., Cartoon Network) finds Gary and Mooncake in search of the edge of the universe as the series enters its third season.
SERIES NOTES
"Dateline" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun) ... Antiseptic aspirations on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC, rerun) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts "American Idol" (8 p.m., ABC, rerun) ... Two vintage helpings of "Saturday Night Live" (9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., NBC, rerun).