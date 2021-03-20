TV Highlights for March 20: 'Drama Club' debuts on Nickelodeon

Live-action series on Nickelodeon and Disney tend to focus on the precocious, like most, if not all, series about teens and tweens. The new series "Drama Club" (7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon) makes natural use of all that youthful energy, focusing on stage-struck young high schoolers who are at the same time nervous and eager to perform.

Nerds to their classmates, they don't seem to care how others view them — they're too busy rehearsing their lines for their next production. Even if the last one only sold 20 tickets for a theater that seats 750.

In the opener, the choreographer's injury sparks a crisis that has the thespians turning to an unlikely source: a jock.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS