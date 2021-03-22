TV Highlights for March 22: 'Coded Bias' is eye-opening

‘Coded Bias’ is eye-opening

Can a film be deeply disturbing and, at the same time, refreshingly human? “Independent Lens” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents the 2020 documentary “Coded Bias.” A film brimming with ideas and dark revelations, “Coded” follows MIT scientist and digital activist Joy Buolamwini as she engages in a crusade to make people aware of the cultural, gender and racial assumptions baked into digital software and the algorithms that decide and even dictate individual futures.

Buolamwini encounters Cathy O’Neil, a mathematician who worked for hedge funds before discovering how they use algorithms to prey upon the most financially vulnerable. We also meet Brooklyn tenants fighting a facial recognition program that can lock them out of their own homes. As Buolamwini learned, such software can’t “read” nonwhite faces.

While strident, “Coded” is also cheerful, and much of that has to do with Joy Buolamwini, who lives up to her first name. She’s likely to break into spoken-word poetry after testifying before Congress. She is the star of this film in all the best ways.