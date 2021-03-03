TV Highlights for March 3: Johnathan Knight moves from boy band to HGTV show

Boden connects the dots on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).

A new recruit changes the chemistry on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

An officer’s killer may have held a long grudge on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

“The Con” (9 p.m., ABC) returns, discussing the aftermath of the disastrous Fyre Festival.

New on streamingDirected by and starring Amy Poehler, the 2021 teen comedy “Moxie” streams on Netflix. “Moxie” stars Hadley Robinson as a pleasant high school student who finds herself slowly radicalized by the gruesome and largely unconscious sexism of her male classmates.

One day, she discovers her mother’s collection of zines from her more radical feminist youth and decides to create an underground press of her own to speak up for her fellow students, both female and male, who have been forced to silently endure insulting and oppressive behavior.

Zine culture is way overdue for a (re)appreciation. These homemade underground publications were the offspring of underemployed creative types who used the most advanced technology from their corporate day-jobs for personal expression. I’m talking about the office photocopier, or Xerox machine. Affecting a crude graphic style inspired by 1970s punk, zines flourished in the 1980s and early ‘90s, often focusing on singular obsessions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0