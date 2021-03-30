TV Highlights for March 30: 'Blinding' tells riveting tale

The "American Experience" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation of "The Blinding of Isaac Woodard" takes a very particular moment and uses that to explain much larger historical themes.

Just discharged from the Army, decorated Black G.I. Isaac Woodard boarded a bus in Georgia to reunite with his wife after serving a year in the Pacific theater. Sometime during the trip, he asked the bus driver if he could get off and relieve himself at the next stop, in South Carolina. After an argument, the driver alerted a local lawman, who beat Woodward and used his club to gouge out his eyes.

"Blinding" explains how many in the segregated South were wary of returning Black World War II vets, terrified that the respect they received in uniform might encourage them to assert their rights.

Orson Welles made Woodard's case a central part of his weekly radio show. He offered a reward for the sheriff's identity. Once revealed, the lawman not only took credit, but bragged about the fact, certain that the culture of Jim Crow justice would protect him.

Most significantly, the case angered President Harry S. Truman. He issued an executive order desegregating the armed forces in 1948.