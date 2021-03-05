TV Highlights for March 5: Disney+ and Amazon streaming new films today

Originally slated for a holiday 2020 release, the Disney animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" can be streamed today on Disney+.
Kelly Marie Tran voices the title character at the center of this computer-generated fable about dragons, monsters and magic. James Newton Howard composed the score.
Another highly touted film derailed by COVID, "Coming 2 America" was originally scheduled for a summer 2020 release by Paramount, pushed back to winter and then sold to Amazon for today's streaming premiere. You'd think a big Paramount picture would be part of Thursday's launch of the Paramount+ streaming platform. If you can explain why it's on Amazon Prime instead, you know more about the entertainment business than me.
Not many sequels arrive more than 30 years after the original. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as African royalty. The cast includes Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.
- Fans of familiar classics are in luck as TCM unspools three distinctive Alfred Hitchcock thrillers: "The 39 Steps" (7 p.m., TCM), "Psycho" (8:45 p.m., TCM) and "North by Northwest" (10:45 p.m., TCM). Meanwhile, BBC America keeps things shaken and stirred with three Bond classics starring Sean Connery: "Thunderball" (2 p.m.), "From Russia With Love" (5 p.m.) and "Goldfinger" (7:30 p.m.).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Evil Twins, Inc. on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A hacker exposes Mac's deepest secrets on "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS).
- A new take on healthy eating on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- An Army Ranger vanishes on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).
- New stories on "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC) and "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Erin's new boss proves formidable on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
- "Wynonna Earp" (9 p.m., Syfy) continues its fourth and final season.