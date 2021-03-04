TV Highlights for March 6: Cold animals and Kevin Costner

Among the first mysteries to disturb the minds of inquisitive and empathetic children is just how wild critters survive the ravages of winter. The hourlong "Snow Animals" (7 p.m., BBC America) shows how creatures adapt to thrive in the colder weather, or at least slow down enough to stick around until spring.
- "Apollo 11: Quarantine" (8 p.m., CNN) recalls an overlooked chapter of the space race, the 21-day isolation of the astronauts, conducted just in case they were returning from the Sea of Tranquility with something contagious.
- You just can't have too much Kevin. Costner, that is. The "Yellowstone" star is all over the TV schedule today, playing a charming, washed-up golfer in search of a comeback in the 1996 sports comedy "Tin Cup" (8:50 p.m., Starz), a football franchise's general manager playing all the angles in the 2014 drama "Draft Day" (7:10 p.m., Pop) and a legendary lawman in the 1994 Western "Wyatt Earp" (8 p.m., Outdoor).
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- A tight-knit island community reels after a neighbor is found dead on the day after Christmas in the 2021 shocker "Circle of Deception" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Hired to work for a royal charity event, a seamstress snags the attention of the host in the 2021 romance "Fit for a Prince" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- A rebellious daughter plans a weekend of reconciliation with her estranged father, only to have their remote cabin invaded by escaped convicts in the 2020 thriller "Becky" (8 p.m., Showtime).
- A series about another series, "The Inside Story" (8 p.m., TNT) looks at three decades of "Inside the NBA." Tonight: an appreciation of Charles Barkley.
NEW ON STREAMING
Feeling nostalgic? The Shout! Factory TV streaming service unspools a marathon of "The Greg the Bunny Tapes," starting at 2 p.m. today. "Greg" originally aired on Fox in 2002 and starred Seth Green ("Buffy, the Vampire Slayer"), Eugene Levy ("SCTV," "Schitt's Creek") and Sarah Silverman.