TV Highlights for March 7: It's Oprah, Meghan and Harry night

It’s worth noting that the first word in tonight’s “news” special “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” (7 p.m., CBS) is “Oprah.”

The talk show veteran will chat with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, about her life with and without the royal family. They will later be joined by Prince Harry. The couple have formally distanced themselves from the Windsors, leaving royal duties behind to live in North America and expand their own personal “brand.”

It’s easy to have some sympathy for the estranged couple, but after watching brief review clips of Harry, Meghan and their hostess chatting, such sympathy can begin to evaporate. What we see are three individuals whose entire adult lives have been performances.

The artificiality is only exaggerated by the faux-lush setting. It looks like the ex-royals have moved into the “Bachelor” mansion.

Everything Oprah touches becomes “Oprah,” and that carries a lot of baggage. A 2018 Vox article, “Oprah’s Long History With Junk Science” by Julia Belluz, chronicles her championing dubious doctors named Phil and Oz, as well as her welcoming couch for the anti-vaccine gibberish of celebrities including Jenny McCarthy.

