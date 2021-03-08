TV Highlights for March 8: HGTV stumbles with 'Rock the Block'

Everything about the renovation competition series “Rock the Block” (8 p.m., HGTV) makes my skin crawl.

There was a time when HGTV was worth watching — when it featured relatively normal people teaching us amateurs how to cut wood and spackle tile. YouTube and other videos pretty much took that over, and HGTV became one long commercial for big-box hardware stores and a showcase for itself and its increasingly good-looking talent.

“Rock the Block” demonstrates this transformation at its most extreme. HGTV star Ty Pennington presides over a competition among eight of HGTV’s design and renovation experts, pairing up to transform completely identical suburban properties in the space of one month.

Whose block is being rocked, exactly? And, at the risk of sounding old-fashioned, what are the stakes here? Game shows and reality contests used to feature ordinary schmoes striving to win big prizes and change their lives. “Rock” gives each team a $225,000 budget to tart up each phony non-dwelling. Their prize: “bragging rights.” They’re already celebrities with a steady job on a cable channel. So why should we care?

