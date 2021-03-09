TV Highlights for March 9: Legal soap 'Delilah' debuts on OWN

The team behind the recently completed mega-church melodrama “Greenleaf” present the legal soap opera “Delilah” (8 p.m., OWN).
While new, the series follows familiar tropes. Delilah Connolly (Maahra Hill) is not just a lawyer, but an elite one, at the tippy-top of the profession. She leaves her white shoe firm to start her own outfit and raise her kids. But her first big case lands her in court, where the opposing counsel happens to be her best friend, Tamara Grayson (Jill Marie Jones).
Just as “Greenleaf” was set in and around Memphis, “Delilah” makes much of its Charlotte, N.C., setting.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The man who attacked Nic is admitted to the ER on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).
Food truck competition can be murder on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).
Barry’s mind works faster than his feet on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW).
A bombing kills three on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).
A seamstress snags some royal attention in the 2021 romance “Fit for a Prince” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
A priest’s murder may be linked to an exorcism on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
Clark recalls days on Krypton on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW).
A rookie joins the team on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
Max confronts unintended consequences on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).
Looking back at a summer of activism on “Soul of a Nation” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
Music by composer Elmer Bernstein offers a striking contrast to the onscreen chaos of the 1978 comedy “Animal House” (7 p.m., TMC), a great example of a score playing the straight man.