TV Highlights for March 9: Legal soap 'Delilah' debuts on OWN

The team behind the recently completed mega-church melodrama “Greenleaf” present the legal soap opera “Delilah” (8 p.m., OWN).

While new, the series follows familiar tropes. Delilah Connolly (Maahra Hill) is not just a lawyer, but an elite one, at the tippy-top of the profession. She leaves her white shoe firm to start her own outfit and raise her kids. But her first big case lands her in court, where the opposing counsel happens to be her best friend, Tamara Grayson (Jill Marie Jones).

Just as “Greenleaf” was set in and around Memphis, “Delilah” makes much of its Charlotte, N.C., setting.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The man who attacked Nic is admitted to the ER on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Food truck competition can be murder on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).

Barry’s mind works faster than his feet on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW).

A bombing kills three on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).

A seamstress snags some royal attention in the 2021 romance “Fit for a Prince” (8 p.m., Hallmark).