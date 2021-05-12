TV highlights for May 12: TV revels in nostalgia

TV revels in nostalgia

Fans enjoying the nostalgia comedy “Girls5eva” streaming on Peacock might appreciate the 1990 comedy “House Party” (7:30 p.m., VH1). Few acts seemed more predestined for the “where-are-they-now” circuit than Kid ‘n Play, the brash New York hip-hop duo consisting of Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin. Their signature hairstyles alone guaranteed that!

Like the fictional one-hit wonders in “Girls5eva,” their memory has been repeatedly summoned by cameos, visual gags and other pop-cultural referencing. As aging versions of themselves, they’ve appeared in everything from commercials for State Farm Insurance to Radio Shack.

Dredging up the past is very much the business of MTV, too, even as it has largely abandoned the music videos that gave Kid ‘n Play their ephemeral success. “The Hills: New Beginnings” (8 p.m., MTV) returns for the second season of the revival of the original, which ran six seasons from 2006 to 2010. For a younger crowd, there’s always “Siesta Key” (7 p.m., MTV).

